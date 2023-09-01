← Company Directory
iQmetrix
iQmetrix Salaries

iQmetrix's salary ranges from $50,918 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $120,642 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of iQmetrix. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $75.5K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
$50.9K
Product Manager
$121K
Software Engineering Manager
$111K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at iQmetrix is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,642. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at iQmetrix is $93,228.

