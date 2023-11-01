← Company Directory
IQ-EQ
IQ-EQ Salaries

IQ-EQ's salary ranges from $74,480 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in United States at the low-end to $100,620 for a Project Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IQ-EQ. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Analyst
$74.5K
Project Manager
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IQ-EQ is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $100,620. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IQ-EQ is $87,550.

