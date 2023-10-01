← Company Directory
iProov
iProov Salaries

iProov's salary ranges from $72,007 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $165,166 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of iProov. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $86.1K
Data Scientist
$72K
Product Manager
$165K
Recruiter
$134K
The highest paying role reported at iProov is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $165,166. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at iProov is $109,840.

