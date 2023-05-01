← Company Directory
IPG
Work Here? Claim Your Company

IPG Salaries

IPG's salary ranges from $8,597 in total compensation per year for a Legal in India at the low-end to $160,800 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IPG. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Accountant
$67.6K
Business Analyst
$101K
Legal
$8.6K
Marketing
$21.6K
Product Manager
$75.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$44.3K
Software Engineer
$49.8K
Solution Architect
$161K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IPG is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $160,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IPG is $58,668.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for IPG

Related Companies

  • Facebook
  • Stripe
  • Amazon
  • Snap
  • Spotify
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources