IPG Mediabrands
IPG Mediabrands Salaries

IPG Mediabrands's salary ranges from $22,552 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Hong Kong (SAR) at the low-end to $167,835 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IPG Mediabrands. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Analyst
$102K
Marketing
$22.6K
Software Engineer
$168K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IPG Mediabrands is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $167,835. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IPG Mediabrands is $102,485.

