Iovance Biotherapeutics is a biotech company that develops and commercializes cancer immunotherapy products to use a patient's immune system to fight cancer. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer. The company has collaborations and licensing agreements with various institutions and changed its name from Lion Biotechnologies in 2017. It was founded in 2007 and is based in San Carlos, California.