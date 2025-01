IoTeX is a decentralized network that connects machines with web3 infrastructure, allowing developers to create innovative products such as DeFi, NFT, DAO, Metaverse, and MachineFi applications. Founded in 2017, IoTeX has launched a high-performance public blockchain with off-chain computing for devices and machines, cross-chain bridges, wallet, and the MachineFi marketplace. The network has >$2B in assets on-chain, >300K on-chain users, and >10k devices connected across hundreds of dapps.