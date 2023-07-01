IoTecha is a company that provides hardware and software components for the Smart Charging infrastructure of Electric Vehicles (EVs). They enable the integration of millions of EVs with the Power Grid. Their customers are EV and EV charging station manufacturers worldwide. They offer products like V2G and HomePlug Protocol Analyzer, Combined Charging System on Module (CCSoM), and custom modules. They also have a cloud service called IoTecha Intelligent Power Platform (I2P2). Their products and services aim to accelerate time to market and lower development costs for customers while reducing the cost of ownership of EV charging stations. IoTecha's team has expertise in HomePlug Powerline Communication Technology and has designed and built the ST2100 chip, which powers their CCSoM.