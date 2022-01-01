← Company Directory
ION
Work Here? Claim Your Company

ION Salaries

ION's salary ranges from $19,101 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $175,440 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ION. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $19.1K
Business Analyst
$22.7K
Customer Service
$96.2K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Data Analyst
$93.4K
Product Designer
$130K
Product Manager
$32.4K
Project Manager
$175K
Solution Architect
$147K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ION is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,440. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ION is $94,837.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ION

Related Companies

  • AtScale
  • Pythian
  • Onfido
  • Squarepoint Capital
  • Sophos
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources