Ion Medical Safety
    ION Medical Safety is a non-profit corporation that has developed the PRECISE Surgical System™, the world's first learning healthcare system. This system utilizes advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, biometrics, robotics, and virtual and augmented reality to prevent medical errors and improve patient outcomes. The company also has the PRECISE Innovation Center, which focuses on continuous product development and the development of surgical best practices. Additionally, ION offers the ION Life APP, which helps manage health and wellness and offers incentives to achieve health goals. PRECISE Health is another offering that optimizes health and wellness through personalized health profiles and fitness programs. The company's website is www.IONMedicalSafety.org.

    ionmedicalsafety.org
    2011
    31
    $1M-$10M
