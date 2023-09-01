← Company Directory
IOHK
IOHK Salaries

IOHK's salary ranges from $61,305 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in United Kingdom at the low-end to $248,750 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IOHK. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Human Resources
$249K
Product Manager
$236K
Project Manager
$210K
Recruiter
$61.3K
Software Engineer
$119K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IOHK is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $248,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IOHK is $210,375.

