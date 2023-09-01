← Company Directory
iO
iO Salaries

iO's salary ranges from $57,307 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Netherlands at the low-end to $189,050 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of iO. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Designer
$57.3K
Software Engineer
$189K
The highest paying role reported at iO is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $189,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at iO is $123,178.

