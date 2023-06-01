← Company Directory
Inworld AI
Inworld AI Salaries

Inworld AI's salary ranges from $135,675 in total compensation per year for a Sales Engineer at the low-end to $243,775 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Inworld AI. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Manager
$201K
Sales Engineer
$136K
Software Engineer
$244K
The highest paying role reported at Inworld AI is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $243,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Inworld AI is $201,000.

