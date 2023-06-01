← Company Directory
Invixium
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Invixium that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Invixium is a global provider of touchless biometric solutions that use face recognition and temperature detection for access control, workforce management, and visitor screening. Their hardware and software solution provides analytics for increased safety, health, security, and productivity. They focus on touchless biometric solutions that ensure the safety and security of the enterprise and employees' peace of mind. Their software platform, IXM WEB, provides a comprehensive summary and health of the biometric system. Invixium's solutions have been deployed by major enterprises and industries in over 60 countries.

    invixium.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Invixium

    Related Companies

    • Apple
    • Snap
    • DoorDash
    • Netflix
    • Coinbase
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources