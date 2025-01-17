← Company Directory
Invisible Technologies
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Invisible Technologies Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Kenya at Invisible Technologies ranges from KES 639K to KES 909K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Invisible Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

KES 724K - KES 824K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
KES 639KKES 724KKES 824KKES 909K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Invisible Technologies?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Invisible Technologies in Kenya sits at a yearly total compensation of KES 909,086. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Invisible Technologies for the Customer Service role in Kenya is KES 639,442.

