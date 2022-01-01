← Company Directory
Invisible Technologies
Invisible Technologies Salaries

Invisible Technologies's salary ranges from $6,030 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Kenya at the low-end to $284,200 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Invisible Technologies. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Customer Service
$6K
Data Analyst
$159K
Data Scientist
$32.9K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Human Resources
$196K
Marketing
$284K
Product Manager
$174K
Software Engineer
$245K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Invisible Technologies is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $284,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Invisible Technologies is $174,125.

