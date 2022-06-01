← Company Directory
Invicti Security
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Invicti Security Salaries

Invicti Security's salary ranges from $47,760 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Turkey at the low-end to $119,400 for a Cybersecurity Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Invicti Security. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Analyst
$56.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$119K
Software Engineer
$47.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Invicti Security is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $119,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Invicti Security is $56,674.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Invicti Security

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • Lyft
  • PayPal
  • Roblox
  • Microsoft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources