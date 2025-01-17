← Company Directory
Investec
Investec Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in South Africa at Investec ranges from ZAR 821K to ZAR 1.17M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Investec's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

ZAR 930K - ZAR 1.06M
India
Common Range
Possible Range
ZAR 821KZAR 930KZAR 1.06MZAR 1.17M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Investec?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Investec in South Africa sits at a yearly total compensation of ZAR 1,166,966. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Investec for the Solution Architect role in South Africa is ZAR 820,832.

Other Resources