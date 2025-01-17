← Company Directory
Investec
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Investec Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in South Africa at Investec ranges from ZAR 666K to ZAR 933K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Investec's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

ZAR 721K - ZAR 839K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
ZAR 666KZAR 721KZAR 839KZAR 933K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Investec?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Investec in South Africa sits at a yearly total compensation of ZAR 932,829. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Investec for the Project Manager role in South Africa is ZAR 666,307.

Other Resources