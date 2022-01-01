← Company Directory
Invesco Canada
Invesco Canada Salaries

Invesco Canada's salary ranges from $44,441 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant in Canada at the low-end to $174,125 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Invesco Canada. Last updated: 3/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $150K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Financial Analyst
Median $113K
Accountant
$100K

Administrative Assistant
$80.4K
Business Analyst
$99.5K
Data Science Manager
$151K
Data Scientist
$49.1K
Management Consultant
$44.4K
Marketing
$174K
Product Designer
$144K
Product Manager
$174K
Program Manager
$109K
Solution Architect
$164K

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Invesco Canada is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $174,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Invesco Canada is $113,000.

