Inversago Pharma is a Montreal-based biotech company focused on developing new therapies for metabolic conditions and fibrotic indications. They specialize in CB1 blockade and aim to improve the lives of patients with conditions such as Diabetic Kidney Disease, Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes, Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis, obesity complications, hypertriglyceridemia, and fibrotic lung diseases.