Inventec
Inventec Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at Inventec totals NT$1M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Inventec's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Median Package
Inventec
Software Engineer
Taoyuan, TA, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$1M
Level
Senior Engineer 2
Base
NT$1M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
Years at company
7 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Inventec?

NT$5.19M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Inventec in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,286,958. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Inventec for the Software Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$810,895.

Other Resources