Inventec
Inventec Salaries

Inventec's salary ranges from $6,212 in total compensation per year for a Legal in India at the low-end to $100,500 for a Technical Writer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Inventec. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $31K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $40K
Hardware Engineer
$33.7K
Legal
$6.2K
Product Designer
$45.4K
Product Manager
$58K
Solution Architect
$38.6K
Technical Writer
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Inventec is Technical Writer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $100,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Inventec is $39,290.

Other Resources