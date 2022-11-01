← Company Directory
Invent Analytics
Invent Analytics Salaries

Invent Analytics's salary ranges from $30,150 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $61,250 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Invent Analytics. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Analyst
$30.2K
Software Engineer
$61.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Invent Analytics is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $61,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Invent Analytics is $45,700.

