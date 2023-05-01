Invacare Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. Their products include mobility and seating products, lifestyle products, safe patient handling products, respiratory therapy products, and personal care products. They also offer repair, equipment rentals, and external contracting services. Invacare sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, dealers, and government health service customers.