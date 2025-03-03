← Company Directory
Intuitive
Intuitive Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in Singapore at Intuitive ranges from SGD 261K to SGD 365K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intuitive's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 283K - SGD 343K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 261KSGD 283KSGD 343KSGD 365K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At Intuitive, RSU + Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Offers RSU and Non iSo stock options



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Intuitive in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 364,706. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intuitive for the Marketing role in Singapore is SGD 260,954.

