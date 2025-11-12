Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Intuit ranges from $146K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $505K per year for Architect. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $220K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intuit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$146K
$118K
$17.1K
$10.6K
Software Engineer 2
$199K
$151K
$34.7K
$13.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$263K
$180K
$59.3K
$24.4K
Staff Software Engineer
$330K
$211K
$81.6K
$37K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Intuit, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)