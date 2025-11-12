Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Intuit ranges from ₹3.06M per year for Software Engineer 1 to ₹9.88M per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹5.05M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intuit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
₹3.06M
₹2.21M
₹675K
₹172K
Software Engineer 2
₹4.46M
₹2.89M
₹1.44M
₹131K
Senior Software Engineer
₹7.99M
₹4.35M
₹3.24M
₹399K
Staff Software Engineer
₹9.88M
₹5.99M
₹2.94M
₹950K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Intuit, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)