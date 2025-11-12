Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Intuit ranges from CA$106K per year for Software Engineer 1 to CA$306K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$165K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intuit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
CA$106K
CA$92.8K
CA$9.4K
CA$4.2K
Software Engineer 2
CA$148K
CA$120K
CA$23K
CA$5.3K
Senior Software Engineer
CA$224K
CA$145K
CA$63.8K
CA$15.8K
Staff Software Engineer
CA$306K
CA$177K
CA$93.2K
CA$36.7K
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Intuit, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)