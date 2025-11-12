Intuit Backend Software Engineer Salaries in India

Backend Software Engineer compensation in India at Intuit ranges from ₹3.12M per year for Software Engineer 1 to ₹11.53M per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹5.73M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intuit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

₹5.03M + ₹7.73M + ₹1.74M + ₹3.04M + ₹1.91M

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Intuit, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

