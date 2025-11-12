Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area at Intuit ranges from $186K per year for Software Engineer 2 to $244K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area package totals $278K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intuit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$186K
$139K
$33.3K
$13.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$244K
$168K
$55K
$20.6K
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Intuit, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)