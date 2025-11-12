Company Directory
Intuit
Intuit UX Designer Salaries in Israel

The median UX Designer compensation in Israel package at Intuit totals ₪618K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intuit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Median Package
Intuit
Product Designer
Total per year
₪618K
Level
Staff Product Designer
Base
₪462K
Stock (/yr)
₪91.7K
Bonus
₪64.2K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
13 Years
What are the career levels at Intuit?
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Intuit, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at Intuit in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪763,085. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intuit for the UX Designer role in Israel is ₪532,854.

Other Resources