UX Designer compensation in Greater San Diego Area at Intuit ranges from $239K per year for Senior Product Designer to $490K per year for Principal Product Designer. The median yearly compensation in Greater San Diego Area package totals $235K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intuit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Senior Product Designer
$239K
$170K
$54.1K
$14.8K
No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Intuit, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)