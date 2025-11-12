UX Designer compensation in Canada at Intuit ranges from CA$142K per year for Product Designer 2 to CA$223K per year for Staff Product Designer. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$218K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intuit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Product Designer 2
CA$142K
CA$115K
CA$15.5K
CA$11.5K
Senior Product Designer
CA$207K
CA$139K
CA$51.6K
CA$16.5K
Staff Product Designer
CA$223K
CA$141K
CA$64.6K
CA$17.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Intuit, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)