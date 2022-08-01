← Company Directory
Intrigma
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Intrigma that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Intrigma is a leader in medical scheduling solutions. We’re focused on reducing costs, saving time, and improving staff morale for medical groups, hospitals, and hospital systems. Our goal is to transform the healthcare industry by giving organizations the scheduling tools they need to increase provider satisfaction and productivity, which will translate to a higher quality of patient care.Intrigma was founded in 2004 with the objective of delivering the most advanced scheduling and staffing solutions to the healthcare industry, and now operates in three countries.

    http://www.intrigma.com
    Website
    2004
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Intrigma

    Related Companies

    • Spotify
    • PayPal
    • Microsoft
    • Dropbox
    • Lyft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources