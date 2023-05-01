← Company Directory
Intraprise Health
    Intraprise Health is a healthcare cybersecurity and risk management services provider with a broad range of information security, privacy, and compliance services. They offer HITRUST Certification, Third Party Risk Management, NIST Cybersecurity Framework Adoption, Advisory and Planning Services, Remediation Management, Incident Response, and Business Continuity. They also provide HIPAA Security Risk Assessments and Workforce Training via their HIPAA One platform and have a next-generation BluePrint Protect platform based on the NIST Risk Management Framework. Intraprise Health has deep healthcare experience in both security and privacy as well as consumer/patient engagement.

    https://intraprisehealth.com
    2018
    126
    $10M-$50M
