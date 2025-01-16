← Company Directory
Intive
  Salaries
  Technical Program Manager

  All Technical Program Manager Salaries

Intive Technical Program Manager Salaries

The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in Poland at Intive ranges from PLN 209K to PLN 293K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intive's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 226K - PLN 263K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 209KPLN 226KPLN 263KPLN 293K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Intive?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Intive in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 292,755. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intive for the Technical Program Manager role in Poland is PLN 209,111.

