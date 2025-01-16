← Company Directory
Intive
  Salaries
  Human Resources

  All Human Resources Salaries

Intive Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Ukraine at Intive ranges from UAH 1.25M to UAH 1.74M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intive's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

UAH 1.35M - UAH 1.64M
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
UAH 1.25MUAH 1.35MUAH 1.64MUAH 1.74M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Intive?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Intive in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 1,743,021. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intive for the Human Resources role in Ukraine is UAH 1,247,161.

