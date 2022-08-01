Most companies'​ digital problems are rooted in alignment, relevance, and velocity. At Intevity (previously Twin Technologies), we help companies overcome these challenges and return focus to where it matters most: their core business. Since 2003, we have been delivering world-class service to Fortune 500 companies across Financial Services, Healthcare, Insurance, Media and Retail as well as Non-Profit and Government Agencies. Through design thinking, pattern recognition, and deep technical acumen, we execute end-to-end solutions organized around meaningful business outcomes. Intevity is a digitally-focused management consultancy.