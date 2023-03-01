← Company Directory
Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo Salaries

Intesa Sanpaolo's salary ranges from $15,558 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in Croatia at the low-end to $93,254 for a Solution Architect in Italy at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Intesa Sanpaolo. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $37.1K
Financial Analyst
$15.6K
Human Resources
$81.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$80.1K
Solution Architect
$93.3K
Technical Writer
$39.8K
The highest paying role reported at Intesa Sanpaolo is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $93,254. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intesa Sanpaolo is $59,928.

Other Resources