Intertrust Technologies is a Silicon Valley-based software company specializing in trusted computing products and services. The company was founded in 1990 by the entrepreneur Victor Shear with the vision to enable trusted transactions across open networks. To date, Intertrust has scaled to a prominent enterprise in trusted distributed computing, building on a legacy of invention, and fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust. The Intertrust team consists of approximately 130 members, operating from its headquarters in Silicon Valley (CA), with additional offices in China, Estonia, France, India, Japan, and the United Kingdom.