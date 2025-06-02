← Company Directory
InterSystems
InterSystems Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at InterSystems totals $170K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for InterSystems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
InterSystems
Product Manager
Boston, MA
Total per year
$170K
Level
-
Base
$135K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$35K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at InterSystems?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at InterSystems in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $215,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at InterSystems for the Product Manager role in United States is $165,000.

