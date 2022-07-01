← Company Directory
Interpublic Group
Interpublic Group Salaries

Interpublic Group's salary ranges from $70,350 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $171,140 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Interpublic Group. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Designer
Median $115K

UX Designer

Marketing
Median $110K
Accountant
$85.3K
Business Analyst
$98K
Data Analyst
$85.4K
Data Science Manager
$116K
Data Scientist
$87.2K
Financial Analyst
$70.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$149K
Partner Manager
$101K
Product Design Manager
$171K
Product Manager
$151K
Program Manager
$124K
Project Manager
$84.6K
Recruiter
$111K
Software Engineer
$129K
Solution Architect
$159K
Technical Program Manager
$112K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Interpublic Group is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $171,140. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Interpublic Group is $111,375.

Other Resources