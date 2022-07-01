← Company Directory
Interos
Interos Salaries

Interos's salary ranges from $125,625 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager at the low-end to $377,478 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Interos. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $215K
Product Manager
$377K
Program Manager
$126K
Sales
$334K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Interos is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $377,478. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Interos is $274,660.

