Interos
    Interos is the operational resilience company — reinventing how companies manage their supply chains and business relationships — through our breakthrough Operational Resilience Cloud that uses artificial intelligence to model the ecosystems of complex businesses into a living global map, down to any single supplier, anywhere.Interos helps reduce risk, avoid disruptions, and achieve superior enterprise adaptability, while uncovering game-changing opportunities to radically change the way companies see, learn and profit from their relationships.Based in Washington, DC, Interos serves global clients across supply chain, financial, cybersecurity, regulatory and ESG compliance, and geographies. The fast-growing private company is led by CEO Jennifer Bisceglie and supported by investors Venrock and Kleiner Perkins. For more information, visit www.interos.ai.

    interos.ai
    Website
    2005
    Year Founded
    310
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

