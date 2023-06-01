ITPS is an EASA Approved Training Organization for Test Pilots and Flight Test Engineers. They provide professional and cost-effective flight test training to international air arms and the civil industry. Their skilled team of instructors fully prepare graduates to participate safely and effectively in real-world flight testing. They also provide customized, on-demand training solutions either in Canada, a customer's country or through distance-learning. ITTC, a division of ITPS, provides advanced military flight training for air arms worldwide.