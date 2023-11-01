← Company Directory
International SOS
Work Here? Claim Your Company

International SOS Salaries

International SOS's salary ranges from $74,568 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager in Singapore at the low-end to $135,675 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of International SOS. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Information Technologist (IT)
$94.1K
Program Manager
$74.6K
Project Manager
$127K
Sales
$136K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at International SOS is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $135,675. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at International SOS is $110,731.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for International SOS

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • Amazon
  • Lyft
  • PayPal
  • Flipkart
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources