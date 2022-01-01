← Company Directory
International Software Systems
International Software Systems Salaries

International Software Systems's salary ranges from $119,400 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $221,100 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of International Software Systems. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Analyst
$119K
Software Engineer
$221K
Technical Program Manager
$124K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at International Software Systems is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $221,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at International Software Systems is $124,375.

