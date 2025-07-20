Company Directory
International Paper
International Paper Accountant Salaries

The median Accountant compensation in Mexico package at International Paper totals MX$574K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for International Paper's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
International Paper
Controller
Ciudad Juarez, CH, Mexico
Total per year
MX$574K
Level
-
Base
MX$574K
Stock (/yr)
MX$0
Bonus
MX$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at International Paper?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at International Paper in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$12,854,049. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at International Paper for the Accountant role in Mexico is MXMX$11,339,615.

