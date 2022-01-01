← Company Directory
International Paper
International Paper Salaries

International Paper's salary ranges from $29,172 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in Mexico at the low-end to $186,660 for a Mechanical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of International Paper. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $76K
Business Analyst
$80.6K
Chemical Engineer
$183K
Data Analyst
$54K
Financial Analyst
$29.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$99.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$187K
Project Manager
$97.5K
Solution Architect
$134K
Technical Program Manager
$119K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at International Paper is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $186,660. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at International Paper is $98,493.

Other Resources